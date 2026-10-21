Mumbai's Sion Bridge Ready But Shut: Locals Bring Crane To Remove Barricades Over VIP Inauguration Delay

Their patience worn thin by repeated delays, a group of locals and Congress workers arrived at Mumbai's Sion bridge with a crane on Wednesday, hoping to clear the barricades and open it to traffic themselves. Police stopped them before they could do so, NDTV Marathi reported.

A Finished Bridge That Remains Shut

As per the report, the bridge has been fully built and can now carry vehicles. It has nonetheless stayed closed, reportedly because the administration is waiting to schedule a formal inauguration attended by VIPs.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced four deadlines for opening the bridge and missed every one of them, according to the report. The most recent target was October 15.

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Last week, the BMC was reported to have completed the final works and to be awaiting a no-objection certificate from the traffic police before opening the structure. The civic body has not publicly explained why the bridge is still closed.

Two Years of Disruption

The new bridge replaces the Sion Railway Over Bridge, a structure built in 1912. The old bridge was found to be unsafe after a structural audit by IIT Bombay in 2019. It was shut to vehicles on August 1, 2024, so that it could be demolished and rebuilt.

The new single-span bridge has been designed to make room for the planned fifth and sixth railway lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla. Built jointly by the BMC and Central Railway at an estimated cost of around Rs 60 crore, it is an important east-west link in one of Mumbai's busiest areas.

With the bridge still closed, commuters in Sion continue to face heavy traffic jams every day.

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Protest Over ‘VIP Culture'

Residents, later joined by Congress workers, held protests over the delay, accusing the authorities of a “VIP culture” that holds back completed public infrastructure. Rather than wait for a ribbon-cutting, they decided to bring in a crane and take down the barricades on their own. Police intervened and prevented them from forcing the bridge open.

No Date Yet

Authorities have not announced a fresh date for opening the bridge. Until it is officially inaugurated, commuters will have to keep dealing with the traffic.

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