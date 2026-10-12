Navratri 2026: Which Colour To Wear Today? Check Day 2 Colour, Goddess and Significance

Shardiya Navratri is celebrated across India with prayers, fasting and rituals dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Considered the most significant of the four Navratris observed during the year, it is also known as Maha Navratri. The festival falls in the month of Ashwin, during the autumn season, usually in September or October.

Each day of the auspicious festival is associated with a different form of the goddess. A specific colour is also assigned to each of the nine days of Navratri. Wearing that day's colour or incorporating it into daily life is considered auspicious. The nine-day celebration concludes on the tenth day with Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami.

Today, October 12, marks the second day of Shardiya Navratri 2026. Devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini, the second form of Goddess Durga, on the second day of Shardiya Navratri.

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White: Colour of the Day

White is the colour associated with the second day of Navratri. According to Drik Panchang, it represents purity and simplicity and is associated with inner peace and a sense of security.

Who Is Maa Brahmacharini?

Maa Brahmacharini represents devotion, penance and self-discipline. According to Hindu mythology, she is the unmarried form of Goddess Parvati, who undertook intense penance to win Lord Shiva as her husband. Her dedication and determination are remembered through prayers and rituals on the second day of Navratri.

The goddess is depicted walking barefoot, with a rosary in her right hand and a kamandalu, or water pot, in her left. These symbols represent spiritual discipline, meditation and devotion. According to traditional beliefs, Maa Brahmacharini is also associated with the planet Mars, known as Mangal.

Navratri Day 2: Colour, Bhog And Puja Rituals

As devotees celebrate the second day of Navratri today, white is the recommended colour to wear for the occasion. Devotees may wear white, ivory or off-white clothing while offering prayers. Jasmine is traditionally associated with Maa Brahmacharini and is used in worship.

The day generally begins with a bath and the cleaning of the puja area. Devotees place an idol or picture of the goddess near the Kalash established on the first day of Navratri. A lamp is lit, flowers are offered and prayers are recited before the puja concludes with aarti.

Sugar or mishri is a traditional bhog offered to Maa Brahmacharini. After the prayers, the prasad is distributed among family members and other devotees.

Mantra For Maa Brahmacharini

Devotees can chant “Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah” while offering prayers to Maa Brahmacharini.

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