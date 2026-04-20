Mumbai Local Train Derailment: Empty EMU Rake Derails At Dombivli Station; Services Affected

An empty Mumbai suburban local train derailed at Dombivli railway station on Monday morning, disrupting services on the Central Railway line. The incident occurred at around 8:09 am when the train was travelling from Kalwa Car Shed towards Kalyan.

According to railway officials, three coaches of the empty rake left the tracks near Platform 1. As the train was not carrying any passengers, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Local train derailment at Dombivali station on Monday morning in Mumbai. Empty rake goes off track. Video credit to the respective owner. pic.twitter.com/AuMjzwh5EA — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) April 20, 2026

Following the derailment, local train services on Platforms 1 and 2 were suspended temporarily for safety reasons. Rail traffic on the Central line was affected, especially during the morning peak hours, with several trains delayed or diverted. At least three suburban services were held up because of the obstruction on the tracks.

Due to empty EMU rake derailment at Dombivli station, Down slow Line train services are currently affected between Diva & Kalyan since 08.09 hrs.

Down slow line services are running on diverted route via Down fast line from Diva to Kalyan.



Our technical team is actively working… — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) April 20, 2026

Railway police, senior officials, and technical restoration teams rushed to the spot immediately. Work to rerail the coaches and repair the tracks was taken up on a priority basis in order to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

According to NDTV Marathi, Central Railway officials confirmed that an internal inquiry would be conducted to determine the exact cause of the derailment. In the meantime, commuters were advised to expect delays and make alternative travel arrangements until services were fully normalised.

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