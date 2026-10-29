Karwa Chauth 2026: What To Do If the Moon Is Not Visible

Karwa Chauth, the Hindu festival where married women fast for their husbands' health and life, is closely linked with the moon. Celebrated widely across North India, the festival falls on the fourth day after the full moon in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik.

Women observe a day-long fast, often without food or water, and offer prayers for their husbands' well-being. The fast is traditionally broken after moonrise. Katha and puja rituals are also performed and women offer water to the moon.

On this day, women dress in festive attire, apply mehndi and gather for prayers, and cook delicious food.

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Significance Of Offering Water To The Moon

One of the key elements of this festival remains that fast is not broken before offering water to the moon. As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that without offering water to the moon, the fast remains incomplete.

This belief stems from the mythological story of Veeravati, the daughter of a Brahmin named Vedsharma. After marriage, Veeravati observed the Karwa Chauth fast for her husband's longevity but fainted due to hunger.

When her seven brothers saw her like this, they tricked her into believing that the moon had risen. As a result, she broke her fast prematurely, only to discover that her husband had died.

Subsequently, goddess Indrani explained to her that breaking the fast without offering Arghya (water) to the moon had resulted in this unfortunate event. Veeravati then observed monthly fasts with devotion and was eventually obsessed in bringing her husband back.

What If Moon Is Not Visible

Based on this story, many women consider offering water to the moon an important part of Karwa Chauth puja. However, pollution, fog and other factors may affect the moon's visibility. In such cases, you can check local news updates and social media for reports of moon sightings in your city.

Most cities are expected to see the moon between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., with around 8:30 p.m. being a common time. However, timings may vary by location. You can also use sky-map apps or local weather maps to check information on the moon's visibility. It is advised not to risk your health by continuing a fast if you feel unwell and are unable to see the moon in the sky.

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