International Labour Day 2024: Date, History And Significance
International Labour Day is also observed to ensure better working conditions and encourage skill development.
May 1 is celebrated as International Workers’ Day or Labour Day and is commonly referred to as May Day. This day is observed to recognise workers’ contributions around the world.
Simultaneously, the day serves as a reminder for workers about their rights and how they can voice their concerns. Several countries observe a national holiday on this day.
International Labour Day 2024: Date
May 1 is a worldwide observation of International Labour Day to appreciate the contribution of workers and to underline the need for fair compensation, safe work environment, and reasonable working hours.
International Labour Day 2024: History
This day dates back to 19th century America when nearly 2,00,000 workers started a strike on May 1, demanding an eight-hour workday policy.
However, things took a tragic turn in Chicago as a bomb exploded during a gathering at Haymarket Square. The International Socialist Conference announced May 1 as Workers' Day in 1889 in memory of the incident and to honour workers.
International Labour Day 2024: Significance
The consistent and dedicated contribution of workers has led to significant developments worldwide. This day is not observed as a bitter memory of the tragic incident. Instead, it is a day to create awareness among and for workers about their rights and responsibilities.
It is also to ensure better working conditions and encourage skill development. India celebrated its first labour day on May 1, 1923, in Chennai.