HanuMan Box Office Collection: Hindi Version Of Teja Sajja's Movie Earns Rs 12.26 Crore In 3 Days
The mythological superhero film Hanu-Man has emerged as the "first hit of 2024", according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
In a post on X, Adarsh said that the first three-day total of the hindi dubbed version of the movie starring Teja Sajja is higher than KGF-1 and Kanatara and at par with Pushpa. The Hindi version of the movie has collected Rs 12.26 crore in its opening weekend.
"Whole mass pockets continue to dominate, the national chains have also joined the party," the trade analyst tweeted.
Hanu-Man Box Office Collection: Weekend 1
Friday: Rs 2.15 crore
Saturday: Rs 4.05 crore
Sunday: Rs 6.06 crore
Total: Rs 12.26 crore (Hindi version)
Hereâs the BIGGG SURPRISEâ¦ #HanuMan first *3-day* [opening weekend] total is HIGHER than #KGF [first part] and #Kantara, at par with #Pushpa [note: all #Hindi dubbed versions]â¦ Yes, you read it right!#HanuMan emerges FIRST HIT OF 2024â¦ Packs an impressive total in itsâ¦ pic.twitter.com/OkzYxnmkmc— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2024
According to Adarsh, going forward, the stronghold in mass sectors is a big plus for the movie, since these pockets will be driving its business on weekdays. A lack of major releases till Hrithik Roshan's Fighter on January 25 should help Hanu-Man cement its status, he said.
In his review, Taran Adarsh praised director Prasanth Varma for crafting "a solid entertainer."
Talking to ANI about the film, Teja Sajja said that the very idea of doing a superhero film was "very exciting" for him.
In this film, a young boy gets superpowers by the grace of Lord Hanuman and then how he fights for his people and his religion.
"This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy. At the same time, its our history, is also connected with the superhero element. We've tried to blend in our Indian 'itihaasaas' with the superhero concept so it's a very entertaining film," the actor said.
Along with Teja Sajja, the film stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai in the lead roles.