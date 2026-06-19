From Delhi To Mumbai, 12 Iconic Sites Selected For International Day Of Yoga 2026 Celebrations

Yoga is more than just a form of physical exercise. It is a holistic practice rooted in India's ancient wisdom that promotes mental, emotional, and physical well-being and is now practised worldwide. Recognising its universal appeal, India proposed the idea of an International Day of Yoga (IDY) at the United Nations in 2014. The proposal received overwhelming support, and June 21 was officially declared the International Day of Yoga.

This year, India will celebrate the 12th International Day of Yoga on June 21 under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing.” The main Yoga Day event will be held in Kolkata, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations.

Alongside it, the Ministry of Ayush has identified 12 culturally and historically significant locations across the country to host synchronised yoga programmes. The initiative aims to combine India's heritage with its wellness traditions while promoting health and collective well-being.

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“Just as these monuments have endured across centuries, yoga continues to offer practices that support physical vitality, mental resilience, and healthy ageing across generations,” Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said, as quoted by PTI. “The flagship events will be synchronised with the main national celebration of IDY 2026 in the presence of the prime minister, creating a unique nationwide experience that connects citizens across states and Union territories.”

Here is a list of the iconic Yoga Day 2026 locations:

Red Fort in Delhi

Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar

Konark Sun Temple in Odisha

Hampi Group of Monuments in Karnataka

Leh Palace in Ladakh

Shore Temple at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu

Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh

Kanchari Fort in Assam

Charminar precincts in Hyderabad

Gateway of India in Mumbai

Nalanda Mahavihara in Bihar

Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad

Explaining the significance of the selected venues, Jadhav said that each site narrates the country's diverse cultural journey. While landmarks such as the Red Fort, Charminar, Gateway of India, and Leh Palace represent important chapters in India's historical evolution, the Konark Sun Temple and Mahabalipuram's Shore Temple showcase the country's architectural and artistic brilliance.

Sarnath and Nalanda highlight India's long-standing traditions of learning and spirituality, while Har Ki Pauri and the Sabarmati Riverfront represent spaces where spirituality and community life continue to thrive.

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On June 21, people will gather at these locations to perform the Common Yoga Protocol, transforming these heritage places into centres of collective wellness.

“The simultaneous observance will demonstrate how yoga continues to serve as a bridge between India's past and present, linking centuries-old traditions with contemporary aspirations for healthier lifestyles," Jadhav said.

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