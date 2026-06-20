Flipkart Glam Up Event Turns Chaotic As Influencers Fight Over Gift Hampers | Watch Viral Video

Flipkart's Glam Up event was meant to be a gathering of some of the most stylish beauty creators in the country. But what unfolded at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on June 19 was nothing short of chaos. Videos from the event show attendees and influencers scrambling for gift hampers and merchandise.



The Glam Up event featured appearances by actors Bhumi Pednekar and Jahnvi Kapoor. While the initial reception of the event was positive, many people later slammed Flipkart for poor management and overcrowding.



The biggest controversy happened towards the end of the day, when the distribution of promised goodie bags reportedly sparked a rush among attendees. Clips show people running towards the hampers and even climbing into restricted areas to get their hands on the merchandise.



Influencer Ravleen Kaur shared a video criticising the organisers for the chaos at the venue. “Flipkart Glamup 2026 SCAM!!!! The overall experience was really good and smooth but it was spoiled in the very end due to Flipkart's management. Those who left after attending the entire event, did not get their goodie bags (we were promised hampers worth 6K as a barter collab) as they were already over before the event was even over,” the caption read.



A video accompanying the caption showed people pushing each other away to get the merchandise and even snatching bags.



Kaur alleged that Flipkart's staff was missing from the event, claiming that there was no person to take accountability for the disorder.



“However, i do agree the influencers went a little overboard snatching each others bags which was not at all required. But still, it was a huge mismanagement from @flipkart side and they should be held accountable for the same,” she wrote at the end. The post was later removed.



Another account dropped a post showing several influencers walking off with bags of products. She slammed the attendees for their behaviour, adding that the blame should rest with them.





The videos have sparked discussions on the management of high-profile events and the behaviour of attendees.



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Gen Z Drives Flipkart's Growth



Gen Z customers are driving almost 60% of Flipkart's Beauty and Personal Care category, establishing it as a destination for beauty discovery in the country, PTI reported.



Young customers have powered Flipkart's 50% year-on-year growth in the segment. Two out of three searches on the platform come from non-metro cities like Cuttack, Guntur, Jamnagar, Kottayam and Sangli.



ALSO READ: India's Beauty Products Market Projected To Reach $39 Bn By 2030: Report

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