Does Zomato Offer 90% Discount On Food? Viral Reddit Post About Little-Known Feature Sparks Buzz

A social media post showcasing a nearly 90 percent discount on a Zomato food order has gone viral, leaving internet users both surprised and confused about how such a steep price cut was possible. While many questioned the legitimacy of the offer, others expressed frustration that they were not receiving similar high discounts despite having access to the same feature.

The buzz began on Reddit, where a user shared a Zomato bill totaling around Rs 2,451. A massive 90 percent discount applied at checkout slashed the final cost of the dishes to just Rs 274.

The post triggered a wide range of reactions from netizens eager to decode the secret behind the massive savings. While some scrambled to ask for a specific coupon code, others wanted to know the "hack" to replicate the deal.

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The mystery, however, ties back to Zomato's initiative to tackle food waste caused by order cancellations. Highlighting the scale of the issue, a previous company statement noted: “We don't encourage order cancellation at Zomato because it leads to a tremendous amount of food wastage. In spite of stringent policies, and a no-refund policy for cancellations, more than 4 lakh perfectly good orders get cancelled on Zomato for various reasons by customers. The restaurant industry, and even customers who cancel these orders, must somehow ensure the food is saved from going to waste.”

To address this, Zomato introduced a feature called "Food Rescue" to clear up confusion about how these massive discounts work. When an order is cancelled, it pops up for nearby customers who can claim it at an unbeatable price in its original, untampered packaging and have it delivered within minutes.

Despite the explanation, the viral 90 percent discount claim continued to fuel a lengthy thread of questions and mixed experiences on Reddit.

Reacting to the post, one user complained, “The cancelled orders in my location are usually more than what it would cost if I ordered fresh.” Another simply asked, “How is it possible?”

The original poster quickly clarified the situation, replying, “Someone cancelled their order nearby and I picked it up.”

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