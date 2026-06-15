'Dhurandhar' Diplomacy: Macron Shares PM Modi's France Visit Video With Viral 'Aari Aari' Soundtrack

French President Emmanuel Macron shared a social media video recapping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Nice, blending diplomacy with Bollywood music in a post that quickly went viral. The montage featured key moments from the leaders' meeting with the hit track “Aari Aari” from the film Dhurandhar.

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The video, posted on X and Instagram, highlighted Modi and Macron's engagements at the historic Villa Kerylos in Nice, where the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions aimed at strengthening India-France relations. The creative edit drew widespread attention online for its unique cultural styling, marking a growing trend of informal and digitally engaging diplomatic communication.

Macron's post followed earlier social media interaction during the visit, including a selfie with PM Modi captioned “Nice!”, to which the Indian Prime Minister responded, “Nice to have met you in Nice.”

This is also not the first time Macron has used Bollywood music in a diplomatic recap; he previously featured “Na De Dil Pardesi Nu” in a similar post in February.

Beyond the social media buzz, the visit carried significant strategic outcomes. Both leaders reaffirmed the India-France “Special Global Strategic Partnership”, elevating cooperation across key sectors including defence, space, artificial intelligence, civil nuclear energy, and innovation.

A major highlight of the visit was the adoption of the Innovation Roadmap 2030, designed to double bilateral trade and deepen long-term technological and economic cooperation. The leaders also jointly inaugurated “Bharat Innovates 2026” in Nice, described as the largest Indian deep-tech and startup event ever organised outside India.

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Defence collaboration was a key focus, with both sides moving towards co-design and co-production of advanced military systems. In space, cooperation is expanding into human spaceflight support and space situational awareness. Civil nuclear energy discussions also advanced, with renewed interest in small modular reactors under India's regulatory framework.

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