'ChatGpt Could Have Done Better': Pakistan International Airlines Criticised After Unveiling New Crew Uniforms

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has unveiled a redesigned uniform for its cabin crew, marking its first major uniform transformation in nearly a decade. However, the makeover has drawn criticism on social media, with users urging the airline to prioritise operational improvements, flight reliability and passenger services over its appearance.

In September, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced plans to update its decade-old crew uniforms. The carrier recently hosted the PIA New Uniform Design Showcase 2026, where 10 top Pakistani designers, including Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY), Maheen Khan, and Nomi Ansari, presented fresh concepts for the airline's new look.

PIA subsequently introduced the new uniform designed by HSY, describing it as a fresh expression of style and part of its vision for the future.

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The announcement triggered mixed reactions online. The new uniform drew criticism from social media users who said the airline should prioritise service, aircraft condition and ticket prices. “The wait is over,” PIA said in its announcement introducing the uniform. The responses provided, however, focused largely on whether a change in staff attire addressed passengers' concerns.

Several users urged the airline to invest in newer aircraft and lower fares instead of spending on clothing. One compared the makeover to fitting a new tyre to a cart from the 1970s, while another quipped that ChatGPT could have produced a better design.

Staff training and customer service were recurring themes. One commenter argued that courteous, efficient and capable employees would look presentable even in their old uniforms, while attractive clothing would do little to compensate for poor service.

The design itself also faced criticism. One user described the women's scarf as too tight and uncomfortable-looking, questioning the judgement of those who approved it.

The uniform redesign also revives attention on PIA's longstanding association with prominent fashion designers. The airline's early uniforms were reportedly designed by Pakistani designer Leila Shahzad in collaboration with Chausie Fountainer, a French-American cabin crew trainer associated with the airline.

The latest makeover comes as PIA operates under private management following its privatisation. The airline has been working to improve its operations, rebuild its reputation and restore public and investor confidence.

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