Anant Chaturdashi 2026: 50+ Best Wishes, Messages, Greetings, And WhatsApp Status

Anant Chaturdashi 2026 will be observed on Friday, September 25. The day holds special religious significance and is also the main day for Ganesh Visarjan. Anant Chaturdashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his Anant form, and devotees pray for happiness, prosperity and divine blessings.

The day also marks the end of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, as devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha through visarjan. For many families, the day brings a mix of devotion and emotion as they bid farewell to Bappa and wait for His return next year.

Here are some Anant Chaturdashi 2026 wishes, messages, greetings, quotes and WhatsApp status ideas to share with family and friends.

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Anant Chaturdashi 2026 Wishes

🌸 May Anant Vishnu bless your home with peace, your family with happiness and your days with prosperity. Happy Anant Chaturdashi!

🙏 On this sacred day, may your prayers bring peace to your heart and hope for the days ahead. Wishing you and your family a blessed Anant Chaturdashi.

✨ Wishing you a day filled with simple joys, happy moments and the company of people you love. Happy Anant Chaturdashi!

🌺 Wishing you a peaceful Anant Chaturdashi surrounded by family, loved ones and the warmth of togetherness.

🪔 May Anant Vishnu's blessings remain with you and your family, bringing happiness, harmony and good fortune throughout the year.

🙏 Take a moment today to pray, be grateful and cherish the people who matter most. Wishing you a blessed Anant Chaturdashi.

🌼 May this auspicious day bring a little more peace to your home, a little more hope to your heart and plenty of happy moments ahead.

✨ Sending warm wishes on Anant Chaturdashi. May your family stay happy, healthy and close, today and always.

🌸 May the blessings of Anant Vishnu guide you through every new beginning. Have a peaceful and blessed Anant Chaturdashi.

🙏 Wishing you and your loved ones happiness, good health and countless blessings on this Anant Chaturdashi.

Anant Chaturdashi Messages For Family

🌺 On Anant Chaturdashi, let us be thankful for the love and togetherness that make our family special. Wishing everyone a happy and blessed day.

🪔 May our home always be filled with laughter, love and the warmth of family. Happy Anant Chaturdashi to my dear ones!

🌸 Today is a good day to pause and appreciate the people we are lucky to have around us. May Anant Vishnu bless our family with happiness and good health.

🙏 Wishing our family peace, prosperity and many more beautiful moments together. Have a blessed Anant Chaturdashi.

🌼 No matter how busy life gets, may our family always stay close and support one another. Warm wishes on Anant Chaturdashi.

Anant Chaturdashi Messages For Friends

✨ Wishing you a happy and peaceful Anant Chaturdashi. May the year ahead bring you plenty of reasons to smile.

🌸 Have a blessed Anant Chaturdashi! Hope the day brings happiness to you and your family.

🙏 Wishing you peace, happiness and plenty of good moments in the days ahead. Have a blessed Anant Chaturdashi!

🌺 Sending you warm wishes on Anant Chaturdashi. May good things come your way and may you always have reasons to stay hopeful.

🪔 Wishing you and your family a beautiful Anant Chaturdashi filled with prayers, laughter and togetherness.

Anant Chaturdashi Wishes For Ganpati Visarjan

🐘 As Bappa leaves our homes today, may His blessings stay with us through the year. Thank you for all the happiness and positivity. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

🌺 Saying goodbye to Bappa is never easy. But the memories of these 10 days stay with us until we welcome Him again. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

🙏 With prayers in our hearts, we bid farewell to Bappa. May He take away our worries and bless every home with peace and happiness.

🐘 Bappa may be leaving our homes, but His blessings and memories will remain with us. Wishing everyone a peaceful and blessed Anant Chaturdashi.

🥁 From the dhol and celebrations to the final aarti and visarjan, these moments will stay in our hearts. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

🌸 Saying goodbye to Bappa today only makes us look forward to welcoming Him again next year. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

🙏 As we bid farewell to Bappa, may He take away every obstacle and leave our lives filled with hope and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Short Anant Chaturdashi Wishes

🌸 Wishing you peace, happiness and countless blessings. Happy Anant Chaturdashi!

🙏 May your prayers be heard and your heart remain peaceful. Happy Anant Chaturdashi!

✨ Wishing you and your family a blessed and beautiful Anant Chaturdashi.

🪔 Faith in the heart, peace at home and blessings all around. Happy Anant Chaturdashi!

🌺 May Anant Vishnu bless your family with happiness and prosperity.

🙏 Have a peaceful and blessed Anant Chaturdashi!

🌼 May Anant Chaturdashi bring happiness to your home and peace to your heart.

Anant Chaturdashi WhatsApp Status

🙏 Faith in the heart, gratitude in the soul. Happy Anant Chaturdashi!

🌸 Counting blessings and cherishing the people who matter most.

🪔 Anant Vishnu, endless blessings and a heart full of faith.

✨ A day for prayers, gratitude and new beginnings. Happy Anant Chaturdashi!

🌺 May the blessings be endless and the worries few.

🐘 Bappa's memories stay in our hearts. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

🌸 Farewell Bappa. Until we meet again next year. 🙏

🪔 The celebrations may end, but Bappa's blessings stay with us.

🌺 One farewell, countless memories and a heart full of gratitude.

✨ Keep the faith, hold on to hope and count your blessings.

Anant Chaturdashi 2026 Wishes In Marathi (English)

🌸 Anant Chaturdashichya hardik shubhechha! Anant Vishnunchya krupene tumchya jeevanat sukh, samadhan ani samruddhi sadaiv naandat raho.

🙏 Ya pavitra divshi Anant Dev tumhala ani tumchya kutumbala aarogya, sukh ani shanti devo. Anant Chaturdashichya manapurvak shubhechha!

✨ Tumchi sarva swapne purna hovo, pratyek divas anandane bharlela javo ani Anant Devanchi krupa tumchyavar sadaiv raho. Anant Chaturdashichya hardik shubhechha!

🪔 Shraddha manaat, samadhan jeevanat ani Anant Devanchya aashirwadane tumche ghar sadaiv anandane bharlele raho.

🌺 Anant Chaturdashichya ya mangalmay divshi tumchya kutumbat prem, ekopa ani anand sadaiv rahu de.

🐘 Bappala premane nirop detana tyanchya aashirwadachi saath sadaiv aaplya sobat raho. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

🌸 Bappachya aathvani manaat thevun, navya umedine pudhe jauya. Sarvanna Anant Chaturdashichya manapurvak shubhechha!

🙏 Bappa aaj visarjanala jaatil, pan tyanchi krupa ani aathvani aaplya hrudayat kayam rahtil. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

🌼 Tumchya kutumbala sukh, shanti, samruddhi ani aarogya labho, hi Anant Devanchya charani prarthana. Anant Chaturdashichya shubhechha!

🐘 Bappala nirop detana dolyat ashru ani manat anand. Pudhchya varshi punha lavkar ya! Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Short Marathi WhatsApp Status In English

🙏 Anant Devanchi krupa, Bappacha aashirwad ani manaat apar shraddha.

🐘 Bappa gele tari tyanchi krupa sadaiv aaplya sobat. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

🌸 Bappachya aathvani manaat, pudhchya varshichi vaat dolyat.

🙏 Shraddha theva, vishwas theva, Bappacha aashirwad sadaiv sobat theva.

🐘 Ganpati Bappa Morya! Pudhchya varshi lavkar ya!

🌺 Anant Chaturdashichya hardik shubhechha! Tumche jeevan sukh, shanti ani samruddhine bharun javo.

Share these Anant Chaturdashi wishes, messages and WhatsApp statuses with your loved ones and make the occasion a little more special.

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