Aarogya Setu 2.0 Launch Today: Health Minister Nadda To Unveil Revamped Digital App With More Features 

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will unveil the revamped Aarogya Setu 2.0 mobile application on Monday. The new additions offer citizens a single digital gateway to access and manage healthcare services.

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“On June 29, 2026, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda will launch Aarogya Setu 2.0, a comprehensive citizen-centric digital health application under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). With nearly 20 crore downloads, Aarogya Setu 2.0 is set to become a single digital gateway for citizens to access, manage and benefit from a wide range of healthcare services,” the ministry posted on Facebook on Sunday.

With nearly 20 crore downloads, Aarogya Setu 2.0 integrates health records, telemedicine access and government health schemes into one platform.

The ministry also shared a list of new features in the app that are set to enhance user experience. Under the revamped app, users can create and manage their ABHA and Personal Health Records.

It also offers AI-powered digitisation of medical records for easy access. The app also provides personalised health insights.

Users can also track health through wearable integration, reminders and wellness goals. The app also provides access to PM-JAY Wallet, CAPF and private insurance details in one place.

Citizens can use the app to seamlessly manage family health profiles under a single account. Additionally, with “Scan & Share” features, the app enables seamless, paperless healthcare services.

By using the app, users can also find nearby hospitals, doctors, ambulance services and real-time blood availability through e-RaktKosh. The app also helps search PM-JAY empanelled hospitals for cashless treatment under government schemes. The revamped version is designed to enable greater control and privacy settings, the post read.

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Nadda is expected to launch the app in addition to a series of other health initiatives at 2 p.m. on Monday in New Delhi.

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