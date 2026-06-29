Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal's Big Prediction: AI Agents Will Take Away Middlemen In Company

Ola Electric founder and MD Bhavish Aggarwal believes that artificial intelligence driven agents will reshape corporate structures by replacing middle management.

While highlighting how several layers emerge as the company grows, Aggarwal, in a post on X said, Got on the vibe coding bandwagon and built a bunch of AI agents this week for @OlaElectric. Wow! So many layers get built between the actual doers and the founder as the company scales."

Aggarwal further claimed that these agents will remove middlemen "managing people", who are not solving problems. According to him, employees who contribute directly to problem-solving are expected to become more valuable, while AI will complete management tasks.

He said, "Agents will take away all middlemen in a company who are only “managing people” and not doing any problem solving! And the people actually building will be even more valuable.

ALSO READ: Ola's Ride-Hailing Business Worth Less Than The Ola Electric Shares It Holds After 99% Valuation Cut

Aggarwal's remarks come as companies across sectors are rapidly adopting AI-powered agents with the aim to improve routine tasks, boost productivity and simplify decision-making processes in workplaces.

Netizens, however were not impressed with Aggarwal's comments and raised concerns over the company's products.

One of the users said, "Why are you not solving the problems of Ola owners whose vehicles are stranded on service centres for weeks and months? Can agents solve this?"

Another added, "First, fix your service—my scooter has been at the service center for four months, and I haven't even owned it for a year yet. Sort out the service issues before you sell scooters."

A user noted, "Great. Now build an AI agent that can resolve a suspension issue pending for months, send written confirmations instead of verbal promises, and save customers countless follow-ups."

ALSO READ: Ola Consumer Turns Cash Flow Positive, Achieves Profitability As Rivals Burn Rs 100 Crore A Month





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