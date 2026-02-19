AI Impact Summit: Modi Sees AI Transforming Agriculture, Expects Next Generation To Reap Benefits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he saw artificial intelligence as a tool that the younger generation can utilise to ramp up the transformation of the agricultural sector.

Modi spoke on the fourth day of the AI India Impact Summit 2026, welcoming delegates from more than 100 countries, and underscored India's talent pool of young, tech‑enabled youth. He stated that the younger generation will harness AI to bring about a rapid transformation in the field of agriculture.

"This (AI) can bring about a great change. It has been making transformations in a strategic manner. A farmer may not usually be ready to adopt new things, new things only crop up when there are new hardships. This is such a slow process, expediting it has been a big challenge," he said.

"This technology will bring a lot of change to this situation. We think it will bring changes to the manufacturing sectors, I think it will bring changes to the agricultural sector that one can see take place before their very eyes as the benefits can be noticed," he added

He also spoke about the country's focus on AI ethics, underscoring that India had secured the Guinness world record for most pledges received for an AI responsibility campaign in 24 hours. "Lakhs of children took an oath for a responsible AI, the intention was to inculcate AI ethics in young minds," Modi said.

He also noted that content creators can play a big role in this and highlighted that the latest Union Budget had allocated 15,000 schools to have content creation labs for the first time. "This is a pilot project, if it succeeds we will expand it," PM Modi stated.

Modi also spoke about the potential for AI research to develop cures for genetic diseases such as sickle cell disease. "Our country's tribals have genetic sickle cell disease. I hope people working in the health sector use AI technology to counter this disease," he said.

Referring to the 20-year tax holiday until 2047 for foreign cloud service providers, Modi underscored the importance of creating an atmosphere of assurance to bring about transformation. He said that 'the no-tax till 2047' initiative was a step towards creating such an environment.

