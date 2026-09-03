Xbox Game Pass To Introduce Monthly Cloud Gaming Limits From November

Microsoft is changing how cloud gaming is included with Xbox Game Pass, with subscribers set to receive a fixed number of cloud gaming hours each month from November, as per a blog post from the company on Thursday.

Under the new system, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get 15 hours of cloud gaming per month, while Premium subscribers will receive 10 hours and Essential subscribers will get five hours. Currently, eligible Game Pass subscribers can use cloud gaming without a monthly hour limit.

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Microsoft said the change is expected to affect around 4% of Game Pass subscribers, while acknowledging that it will have a greater impact on players who regularly spend extended periods gaming through the cloud.

Once users exhaust their monthly allocation, they will be able to purchase additional cloud gaming time through the Xbox Store. Microsoft said it will announce pricing, purchasing options and other details before the changes take effect.

Xbox To Offer Cloud Gaming Without Game Pass

Microsoft is also introducing an option for players to use Xbox cloud gaming without a Game Pass subscription.

From November, players will be able to purchase cloud gaming hours through the Xbox Store and stream eligible games they already own on supported devices. The company said the option is aimed at players who want occasional access to cloud gaming without committing to a recurring Game Pass subscription.

The company also highlighted cloud gaming as a way for Xbox One owners to play certain games designed for Xbox Series X|S without immediately upgrading their hardware. Microsoft said it will continue adding cloud support for more games.

Why Microsoft Is Adding Cloud Gaming Limits

Microsoft said the cost of providing cloud gaming increases as more users access the service and spend longer periods playing. Introducing monthly limits will allow the company to continue offering cloud gaming while investing in the reliability and performance of the service.

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The company acknowledged that the change could result in higher costs for some players, particularly those who use cloud gaming extensively.

Microsoft said it will provide further details in November, including pricing for additional hours, eligible games, market availability and how subscribers can track their remaining cloud gaming time. It also said it will monitor player feedback and could make adjustments to the system.

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