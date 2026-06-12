WhatsApp To Require Minimum iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5 Starting Nov. 30

Meta has announced that WhatsApp will tighten its minimum software requirements for Apple devices later this year, giving users some months to prepare. Beginning Nov. 30, 2026, WhatsApp will require iOS 15.5 or newer and iPadOS 15.5 or newer to continue functioning on iPhones and iPads. Users running older versions of Apple's operating systems will lose access to WhatsApp unless they update their devices. The move is part of Meta's routine practice of reviewing which OS it supports across its platforms.

This is not the first time WhatsApp has raised its minimum iOS requirements. Last year, the app dropped support for iOS versions older than 15.1, which ended compatibility with the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus.

The upcoming update, however, is expected to be less disruptive than that previous one. Since every iPhone and iPad capable of running iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 can also be updated to 15.5, the new requirement does not exclude any additional device models from the supported list. However, users must ensure their devices are running the updated software.

Owners of older but supported models — including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, first-generation iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPad Air 2, and iPad mini 4 — should check that their devices are running iOS 15.8.8 or iPadOS 15.8.8, which is the latest software available for those models.

For the majority of WhatsApp users on Apple devices, the change will have no impact whatsoever. Those still using older hardware that has not been recently updated, however, should act before the Nov. 30 deadline to avoid any interruption in their messaging service.

Also read: Telegram Revives Smartwatch Support After 5-Year Hiatus — Key Features, Capabilities

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