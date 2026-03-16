What Are Agent Computers, A New Breed Of PCs AMD Is Eyeing?

Leading American multinational semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices is promoting a new category of personal computers called the "Agent Computer". With the move, the company believes that a new group of users will run AI models and agents directly on powerful PCs instead of relying only on cloud-based tools.

"Agent Computers is a new category of devices built to run your AI agents full-time. They can sit in your home or office, always on, always available, always working. You do not operate them like a PC. You delegate to them. You send a message on your preferred messaging app. Your agent gets moving," AMD announced on Monday.

Features Of Agent Computers

While most people currently access chatbots and AI services online, some developers are already running AI agents locally on their own devices through projects like OpenClaw. Agent Computers are a new type of system designed to run AI agents continuously. Unlike traditional PCs, they do not need a monitor and can sit quietly in a home or office while operating in the background.

Users can assign tasks to these AI agents, which then work autonomously to complete them. These computers are always on and continue processing tasks even when the user is offline or sleeping. Instead of a physical screen, the interface can be accessed through everyday platforms like WhatsApp, AMD explained in a blogspot.

AMD said that Agent Computers are designed to expand what users can do, not replace them. They are aimed at creators, developers and professionals who need AI to handle tasks in the background.

"The interface is the user, not the device," AMD said, noting that people can send messages, assign work, or check progress through apps like WhatsApp, Messages or Slack.

AMD explained that its systems powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ processors, including the Ryzen AI Max+ 395, are designed to support Agent Computers.

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