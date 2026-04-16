These Tech Icons Are Among Time's Most Influential People 2026: Sundar Pichai, Neal Mohan, Dario Amodei, More

Time has released its 2026 TIME100 list, highlighting the 100 most influential people in the world. This year's edition features several prominent figures from technology and AI, including Sundar Pichai, Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei, Neal Mohan, C.C. Wei, and Lip-Bu Tan. A look at what makes these tech icons stand out.

Sundar Pichai

Since taking over as CEO of Google in 2015, Pichai has guided the company from advanced research to products integrated with AI. Pichai combined Google Brain and DeepMind to develop Gemini, embedded across Search, Chrome, Android, Google Cloud, and more. Tools such as Nano Banana, Notebook LM, Google AI Studio, and Gemini CLI have all been introduced under his leadership.

Neal Mohan

Neal Mohan, the CEO of YouTube, has helped the platform shape today's digital culture, news, and entertainment. Time Magazine has described him as a true cultural architect for his skill in managing YouTube's enormous reach and impact.

Dario And Daniela Amodei

Dario Amodei serves as CEO of Anthropic, while his sister Daniela is president. Driven by the popularity of its AI chatbot Claude and under the Amodeis' guidance, Anthropic has emerged as a pioneering AI company valued at around 380 billion dollars. From its application in recent U.S. military campaigns to high-profile tensions with the government, Anthropic is in the thick of all things AI.

C.C. Wei

Wei is at the helm of TSMC, one of the most vital companies in the global tech landscape. What began as a chip manufacturer has evolved under his leadership into a platform supporting entire industries. His time as CEO has helped create Nvidia's powerful AI supercomputers and played a key role in sparking the current AI boom.

Lip-Bu Tan

As CEO of Intel, Lip-Bu Tan has centred the company's strategy on a new advanced chipmaking process known as 18A, which has positioned Intel at the forefront of semiconductor technology. Laptops powered by 18A chips began shipping in January and received positive feedback, while Intel's stock price has approximately doubled over the past year.

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