Telegram Users Can Edit Messages Again As Platform Restrictions Are Lifted

Telegram users across India can once again edit their messages after the messaging platform restored the feature following the lifting of temporary restrictions imposed for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination. This restriction on editing was in place till June 30.

The edit option, a popular Telegram feature that allows users to correct or update messages after sending them, had been temporarily disabled as part of broader measures introduced to curb the spread of misinformation and prevent the circulation of leaked examination content ahead of the NEET re-examination on June 21.

With the examination now over and the restrictions withdrawn, Telegram has reinstated the editing function for users, allowing them to modify previously sent messages.

Telegram, which is widely used by students, coaching institutes and educational communities, became one of the platforms under scrutiny as officials sought to limit the rapid dissemination of unauthorised exam-related material. The temporary suspension of certain features was intended to make it more difficult for users to alter or manipulate messages that could potentially be linked to examination malpractice.

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The curbs were introduced on June 16 at the request of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to safeguard the integrity of the high-stakes NEET-UG re-examination following a paper leak of the original NEET exam.

While the primary network block on the app was lifted on June 22, a day after the re-examination took place, Telegram was ordered to keep the message-editing functionality strictly disabled until the end of the month.

Authorities explained that the platform's edit function had allegedly been misused to support false narratives of examination paper leaks.

The precautionary measure was therefore implemented to stop older posts from being manipulated in this manner.

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