Telegram Down: Users Report Issues With App, Login And Messaging

Telegram was down for some users on Tuesday, with reports of problems accessing the app, sending messages and logging into accounts across parts of India and overall Asia. The disruption in India began at around 7:58 am, with outage reports peaking at 1,012 at 8:05 am.

Reports later declined as services began recovering, but another spike was recorded from around 11:00 am. Telegram remained inaccessible for some users at 11:30 am. According to outage reports, 57% of users faced problems with the app, while 31% reported messaging issues and 9% experienced login difficulties.

Users said messages were failing to send or receive, chats were not loading and accounts were stuck on "Updating." "Telegram seems to be down right now. Messages aren't loading properly and the app is stuck on 'Updating…'," one user said.

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An account named Defraud wrote on X, "UPDATE: Telegram Asia Servers Down. Telegram Asia servers (DC5) are down, and accounts from regions such as India are currently unable to access Telegram."

The disruption has been linked in user reports to Telegram's DC5 data centre in Singapore, although Telegram has not provided an official explanation.

Other South-east Asian countries reported outages around the same time. At their respective peaks, Singapore recorded about 4,000 reports, Indonesia 1,284, the Philippines 933, Malaysia 544, Vietnam 530 and Thailand 253. The overall scale of the outage remains unclear, while reports indicate services are gradually recovering for some users.

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