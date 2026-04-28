Smartphone Launches In India In May 2026: Vivo X300 Ultra, OnePlus Nord CE 6, Vivo X300 FE, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, More

Come May, the smartphone war in India will heat up, with a slew of devices launching from the stables of Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Motorola, and more. The Vivo X300 Ultra and Oppo Find X9 Ultra — both boasting top-end optics — will face off in the battle for supremacy in the photography space, while others like the OnePlus Nord CE 6 will appeal to users looking for massive battery life. Here's a list of upcoming smartphones launching in May and their key highlights.

Vivo X300 Ultra (May 6)

The Vivo X300 Ultra is designed for serious photography enthusiasts. It features a 200MP main camera and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, supported by the Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra kit and a dedicated Vivo Imaging Grip. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and equipped with a large 6,600mAh battery.

Vivo X300 FE (May 6)

The Vivo X300 FE boasts an advanced Zeiss-co-engineered camera system, including a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto, and an 8MP ultrawide. It will also support the Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 accessory. The phone will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, offer LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and a 6,500mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 (May 7)

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 will house the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and a massive 8,000mAh battery under its hood. It is confirmed to get a 144Hz 1.5K Amoled display, a 50MP main rear camera, a 32MP front camera, and will run on OxygenOS 16.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite (May 7)

Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset, the Nord CE 6 Lite has reportedly scored over 1.03 million points on AnTuTu benchmarks. It will include a 7,000mAh battery, a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor capable of 4K video recording and 4K Motion Photos, along with a 144Hz display.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra (Date TBA)

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra puts strong emphasis on photography. It features a 200MP primary sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP periscope telephoto offering up to 10x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and backed by a 7,050mAh battery.

Oppo Find X9s (Date TBA)

The Oppo Find X9s will be driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset and sport a triple 50MP rear camera system tuned by Hasselblad. It packs a 7,025mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support, ultra-thin 1.15mm bezels, and a 6.59-inch 1.5K Amoled display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi 17T (Date TBA)

The Xiaomi 17T is expected to be a strong sub-flagship option featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset and 12GB of RAM. It is likely to come with a 6.59-inch flat OLED display, a battery capacity close to 7,000mAh, a 50MP primary rear camera, and a 32MP selfie shooter.

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra (Date TBA)

The Motorola Razr 70 Ultra is a clamshell foldable phone that is expected to sport the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 4,700mAh battery, dual 50MP rear cameras, and a 50MP inner display camera. Renders suggest it will have thin bezels and colour options in purple and brown.

Also read: Apple iPhone 18 Launch Timeline, Camera, Display, Processor, RAM, Storage — Roundup Of All We Know About The Base Model

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