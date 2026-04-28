London Mayor Khan Says Farage's Reform Is 'Poor Man's MAGA'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged voters not to back the populist Reform UK in next week's local elections, describing Nigel Farage's party as a “poor man's version of President Trump and MAGA.”

Reform UK, which advocates mass deportation, is expected to win new council seats across Britain, along with the left-wing Green party, as much of the electorate tires of the established Labour and Conservative parties. Khan, from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour party, said people should not think that a protest vote will improve their lives.

“Voting for one of these parties will lead to change — I would say bad change,” he said in a Bloomberg interview before attacking Farage's group.

“Reform, like President Trump, play on people's fears,” Khan said, when asked about Reform's anti-immigrant policies. “They've brought into the mainstream views that were on the periphery.”

The London mayor was speaking at a Bloomberg CityLab event in Madrid, where he said he'd met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, “a progressive national leader educating people in this country about the benefits of lawful migration.”

He also praised New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and backed Starmer to survive the growing scandal around his 2024 appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington.

“I'm confident Keir's got the right values, the right policies, the right team to take us through this temporary bad weather he's facing.”

ALSO READ: Starmer, Trump Discuss Urgent Need To Restore Shipping In Strait of Hormuz

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.