Apple iPhone 18 Launch Timeline, Camera, Display, Processor, RAM, Storage — Roundup Of All We Know About The Base Model

If the rumour mill is to be believed, Apple is going to do something extraordinary this year. It will not launch the base iPhone 18 in 2026. Insiders opine that the Cupertino-based tech giant will split its next set of smartphone launches, moving the vanilla model to a spring 2027 release instead of the usual fall cycle. This means the fall launch will see only the premium lineup — iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with Apple's debut foldable, which could be called either iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra.

Having said that, the base iPhone usually sees the most sales, and it's not surprising that leaks continue to flow about the iPhone 18 despite its release likely a year away. Basis the latest reports, here's all we know so far about the iPhone 18.

iPhone 18 Display

The next vanilla iPhone will continue to sport a 6.3-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. Apple may either significantly reduce the size of the Dynamic Island or eliminate it altogether. There are indications that it's testing under-display 3D sensing technology, which could allow the iPhone 18 to adopt a near full-screen design with only a subtle punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera.

iPhone 18 Processor

On the performance front, the iPhone 18 will be powered by Apple's next-generation A20 chipset. The first Apple silicon built on a 2nm process node will likely improve speed, power efficiency, and cooling.

iPhone 18 RAM/Storage

The vanilla model is likely to upgrade from 8GB to 12GB of RAM — which has been so far reserved for Pro models — with storage options starting at 256GB and going up to 512GB and 1TB.

iPhone 18 Camera

For the camera array, the base iPhone 18 may include a dual 48MP rear camera system consisting of a main wide lens and an ultrawide. Unlike the Pro models, which may gain a DSLR-style variable mechanical aperture for better control over light intake and depth of field, the standard model is expected to retain a fixed aperture.

The front camera may also see an uptick from 18MP to 24MP. The Camera Control button that debuted on the iPhone 16 may be absent — Apple is reportedly considering dropping it because of relatively low user adoption and high costs.

iPhone 18 Modem

Apple is also said to be working on its second in-house 5G modem: C2. This could make its debut in the iPhone 18 Pro models and then the base version, promising better connectivity and faster downloads.

iPhone 18 Other Features

Additional features reportedly include satellite connectivity support, along with iOS 27 and significant upgrades to Apple Intelligence and Siri.

Also read: John Ternus To Introduce Foldable iPhone In One Of Biggest Apple Launches In A Decade: Report

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