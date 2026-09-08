Samsung Galaxy A57, Galaxy A37 To Cost More? Price Reportedly Hiked By Over Rs 6,000 — What We Know

Samsung has increased the prices of select variants of its Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G smartphones in India, with the latest revision taking effect from September 6, 2026. The price increase ranges from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000, with rising memory and RAM component costs reportedly driving the revision.

The Galaxy A57 5G 8GB + 256GB variant now costs Rs 62,999, up from Rs 59,999, reflecting a Rs 3,000 increase. The 12GB + 256GB model has received a Rs 5,000 hike and is now priced at Rs 72,499, compared with Rs 67,499 previously.

Galaxy A37 5G Prices Rise Across Variants

For the Galaxy A37 5G, the 8GB + 128GB variant now costs Rs 46,999, up from Rs 43,999, following a Rs 3,000 increase, as per My Mobile India. The 8GB + 256GB model has risen by Rs 4,000 to Rs 54,499 from Rs 50,499, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB variant is now priced at Rs 63,999, up from Rs 57,999, after a Rs 6,000 increase.

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The latest revision represents another price adjustment for the two A-series smartphones following earlier changes this year. The increase also pushes the Galaxy A57 5G's starting price beyond the Rs 60,000 mark, bringing it closer to the pricing territory of some near-flagship smartphones.

Retailing at Rs 54,499, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant has seen a total price increase of Rs 7,000 over its Rs 47,499 launch figure.

The reported price increases come amid an industry-wide rise in the cost of RAM and memory chips, which has put pressure on smartphone manufacturers and could lead to further price adjustments.

With the latest revision, buyers opting for higher-memory configurations of Samsung's mid-range A-series devices will now have to pay significantly more, particularly for the Galaxy A37 12GB + 256GB and Galaxy A57 12GB + 256GB variants.

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