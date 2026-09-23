Qualcomm Unveils AI Android Chip Amid Smartphone Memory Supply Concerns

Amid the ongoing memory supply concerns, Qualcomm has unveiled two flagship mobile platforms — the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 — aimed at powering the next generation of AI-driven Android smartphones.

The new chips are designed to combine high-performance computing with on-device AI capabilities across smartphones, gaming, cameras and connectivity. Qualcomm said the platforms are aimed at enabling more personalised and adaptive AI experiences on premium smartphones.

Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Handsets, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Chris Patrick said, "As the agentic AI age evolves, our multi-flagship strategy allows us to push the boundaries of what's possible for mobile while bringing our latest AI innovations to a broader range of premium devices. By designing two innovative platforms, we're giving OEMs greater choice as we collectively shape the capabilities of the next generation of intelligent, personalized, mobile experiences.”

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New Snapdragon Chips For Premium Smartphones

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 is Qualcomm's most powerful mobile platform and is designed to power advanced Android smartphones. The company said it enables faster and more personalised everyday AI agents, while also bringing AI-powered features to gaming and photography.

The chip includes Adreno Neural Fusion for AI-powered graphics, while its camera capabilities include Advanced Professional Video support and Intelligent Pixel Control. These features are designed to improve graphics, scene understanding, and image quality.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 is built on the same 2nm process node and uses Qualcomm's custom Oryon CPU, redesigned Adreno GPU and Hexagon NPU. Qualcomm said it brings many of the features of the higher-end Extreme platform to a broader range of top-tier smartphones.

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HONOR, Xiaomi, OnePlus Among Brands

Devices powered by the two new platforms will debut in flagship smartphones from several global smartphone brands.

Qualcomm named HONOR, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, REDMI, RedMagic, vivo and Xiaomi among the brands expected to launch devices using the new chips.

The announcement comes as smartphone makers increasingly integrate AI capabilities directly into devices, with Qualcomm positioning its latest Snapdragon platforms around what it calls the “agentic AI age”.

The company said its multi-flagship strategy is intended to give smartphone manufacturers greater choice while expanding access to its latest AI capabilities across premium devices.

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