Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on September 23

Gold Rate Today: As per Bullion.in, gold prices stood at Rs 1,53,620 per 10 grams, while silver stood at Rs 2,39,970 per kg around 6:40 am on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

24K Gold rate today was at Rs 1,53,620 per 10 gm, while 22K gold price was at Rs 1,40,818 per 10 gm. Over the past month, the yellow metal declined almost 6%, but it remained up over 34% over the past year.

Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices among the major Indian cities.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,53,340 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,53,080 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,53,790 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,53,140 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,53,460 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,53,590 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,562; Delhi at Rs 1,40,323; Chennai at Rs 1,40,974; Kolkata at Rs 1,40,378; Bengaluru at Rs 1,40,672; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,791 per 10gm.

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,39,970 per kg today, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,21,972 per kg. Silver lost around 2.2% over a month, while it remained up over 77.8% during the past year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,39,640 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,39,130 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,40,240 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,39,220 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,39,730 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,39,920 per kg

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