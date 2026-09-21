PlayStation Gets A K-Pop Makeover With LISA Limited Edition DualSense; Pre-Orders Start Oct 2

PlayStation and Lisa are deepening a collaboration that started last year with a global PS5 campaign, this time bringing her design sensibility directly onto hardware.

Nancy Kim, PlayStation's senior director overseeing integrated marketing and licensed merchandise, described the new controller and companion merchandise line as a natural next step after their earlier campaign together, according to a release.

A Design Built Around Personal Touches

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Rather than a generic tie-in, the controller was shaped through direct input from Lisa, who pushed to include specific visual references that mattered to her personally. The touchpad carries her signature eye and bangs artwork as the centerpiece, with small stars scattered around it and a bold "LL" monogram worked into the design. The whole thing sits on a Chroma Pearl finish, a shade Lisa reportedly picked herself. In her own words, building the collection was "very exciting," and she said she enjoyed weaving in small touches longtime fans would pick up on.

Pricing And Availability

Set to launch October 30 in limited quantities, the controller will be sold both through PlayStation directly and at participating retailers worldwide. Buyers in the US will pay $84.99, while the controller runs ¥12,480 in Japan (tax included), €84.99 in the eurozone, and £74.99 in the UK. Anyone hoping to grab one can start pre-ordering October 2 at 10am local time, though stock is expected to be limited.

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A Full Lifestyle Collection, Not Just A Controller

Beyond the controller itself, PlayStation is rolling out a broader merchandise line carrying Lisa's design work across everyday items. Shoppers can expect clothing, headwear, bags, keychains and stickers, along with a case built specifically to carry the DualSense controller. PlayStation is splitting this lineup into two separate drops, both sold in limited quantities.

One batch becomes available for pre-order October 2 alongside the controller, sharing its October 30 release date. A second wave of items follows a few days earlier, on October 23, sold exclusively through Lisa's official Amazon page and inside the Amazon Music app.

Timed With A New EP

The release calendar isn't limited to gaming gear. Lisa's new EP, Press Play, also drops October 23, meaning fans get music, merchandise and hardware all clustering around the same stretch of the month.

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Where To Buy

In the US, both the controller and merchandise collection open for pre-order October 2 at 10am ET via PlayStation's direct storefront. Shoppers in the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg can pre-order the controller the same day at 10am local time through PlayStation's regional online store, with quantities capped in every market

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