Oppo K14x 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, 50MP Camera In Budget Range — Specs, Features, Price In India, Offers

The Oppo K14x 5G has officially launched in India as the latest addition to the company's K-series lineup. It follows the series' signature design with flat edges, a flat rear panel, and a pill-shaped camera island on the back. The phone features a matte glass-like finish on the rear and a punch-hole camera cutout on the front. The device will be available through Flipkart, where a dedicated microsite is already live.

Oppo K14x 5G Price In India

Oppo K14x 5G's price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. Flipkart is currently giving some introductory offers, bringing the price down by about Rs 1,500.

Oppo K14x 5G Specs And Features

Battery life stands out as a key highlight of the Oppo K14x 5G, thanks to a large 6,500mAh cell supported by 45W fast charging (charger included in the box). Oppo claims the phone can deliver up to 22.4 hours of video playback or 11.1 hours of gaming on a single charge.

The display is a 6.75-inch HD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and app navigation, plus a peak brightness of up to 1,125 nits for good visibility in sunlight. It carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

For photography, the Oppo K14x has a 50MP AI-powered primary rear camera, with additional AI imaging enhancements. It is joined by a secondary 2MP monochrome camera and an LED flash on the rear. There is a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 right out of the box. It comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The phone is 8.6 mm thick and weighs around 212 gm. The Oppo K14x is available in two colour options: Prism Violet and Ice Blue.

