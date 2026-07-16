OnePlus To Shut Down In US, Europe; Realme To Exit China? Here's What We Know

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone brand known for its budget-friendly flagships, is set to wind down operations in the United States and Europe as early as this week.

The move forms part of a broader restructuring at parent company Oppo, or Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corporation Ltd., Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter..

While OnePlus will continue operating in China, its international retreat is expected to extend to the rest of the world, including India, at some point in 2027.

In a related shift, sibling brand Realme will exit the Chinese market altogether, the report said.

The decision is attributed to mounting financial pressures across Oppo's phone businesses, sluggish momentum in the US, Europe and India, and geopolitical concerns tied to selling Chinese-made devices in the American market.

The company is also contending with a trade-secrets lawsuit from Apple.

As part of the reorganisation, Oppo will reportedly redirect its efforts towards Central Europe, while Realme will concentrate on the Nordic markets of Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Iceland, regions where the brands have found stronger footing.

OnePlus built a loyal following after positioning itself as a "flagship killer," offering premium specifications at a fraction of the cost of rivals such as Apple and Samsung.

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However, its influence has waned considerably in recent years, with the brand reportedly trailing far behind Apple and Samsung in the US and lagging smaller players including Motorola and Google.

Oppo itself has fared better domestically, though it continues to trail market leaders Huawei and Apple in China.

Bloomberg cited IDC data showing Chinese handset shipments fell 4.3% in the second quarter compared with a year earlier, as surging component costs squeezed the industry.

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That shortage has particularly hit OnePlus's mid-range "Nord" series, long considered the brand's primary volume driver in markets such as India, the report said.

The company's most recent flagship, the OnePlus 15, also suffered a troubled US launch after delays linked to last year's government shutdown, according to Bloomberg, further denting the brand's momentum in the region ahead of its now-confirmed withdrawal.

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