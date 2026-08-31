Five Stocks To Buy Today: Ather Energy, Ramkrishna Forgings, BSE And More | Aug 31

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session on Monday, and top picks include RK Forgings, BSE and Ather Energy, along with two others.

The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

Ramkrishna Forgings (CMP: Rs 752.80)

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives and Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities recommended buying shares of Ramkrishna Forgings at around Rs 751.25. The target price of Rs 812 implies 8.08% upside. Lastly, he suggested booking your losses at Rs 722 per share.

Ather Energy (CMP: Rs 1,616.30)

Ather Energy Ltd. gets a 'buy' call from market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade, who recommended entering the stock between Rs 1600-1616 levels. Sarvade's price target for Ather implies an upside between 27.69%–28.13%. He advised investors to maintain a stop loss at the Rs 1,399 mark.

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Gujarat Fluorochemicals (CMP: Rs 4,770)

Mehata recommended buying Gujarat Fluorochem around Rs 4771.2, his Rs 5,155 price target implies an upside of up to 8.04%. On the other hand, he advised traders to book their losses at Rs 4,580

IFCI (CMP: Rs 90.20)

Sarvade has a 'buy' call on IFCI Ltd. with Rs 86-90 as potential entry levels. The price target of Rs 135, implies an upside between 50.00%–56.98%. The market expert advised traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 68.

BSE (CMP: Rs 3,405)

Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI RA, Partner & Co-Founder, Blue Oak Wealth, recommends buying BSE Ltd at Rs 3,405, with a stop loss of Rs 3,223 and a target price of Rs 3,628. The target implies an upside of 6.54% from the recommended buying price.

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