Petrol, Diesel Prices On August 31: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Brent crude prices edged higher on Monday, hovering near the $90-a-barrel mark, as geopolitical uncertainty continued to support oil prices. Brent crude futures were last trading 1.05% higher at $89.21 a barrel.

Oil prices ended lower last week as traders weighed stalled US-Iran diplomatic efforts against the resumption of some crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures fell 39 cents to settle at $89.31 a barrel on Friday, while West Texas Intermediate crude declined 13 cents to $83.40. For the week, Brent lost more than 5%, while WTI slipped around 4%.

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For India, which meets more than 85% of its crude oil requirements through imports, a sustained rise in global oil prices could increase the country's import bill and add to inflationary pressures. Higher crude prices could also raise the prospect of further domestic fuel price revisions.

Petrol Prices On August 31

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.43/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.12/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.75/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.93/litre

Diesel Prices On August 31

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.78/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.78 litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.57/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.79/litre

What Moves Petrol, Diesel Prices?

Global crude prices remain the biggest determinant of retail fuel prices in India, but they are far from the only factor.

Domestic petrol and diesel rates are also influenced by central and state taxes, refining margins, freight and distribution costs, as well as movements in the rupee against the US dollar.

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