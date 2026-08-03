OnePlus 16 Release Date: Expected Price, Features, Battery And Other Details - Here's What Leaks Suggest

OnePlus has officially teased the upcoming OnePlus 16, confirming that its next flagship smartphone will focus heavily on gaming performance and flagship-level hardware. The company has revealed several performance-oriented technologies ahead of its launch, while leaks have also hinted at major upgrades in the chipset, battery, display, and camera.

Performance and Gaming Features

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 16 will introduce three gaming-focused technologies aimed at delivering smoother gameplay and enhanced efficiency.

The smartphone will feature the Wind Chaser Gaming Core, High Refresh Rate technology, and the E-Sports Triple-Chip System, which are designed to improve gaming optimisation, reduce latency, enhance frame stability, and boost power efficiency.

Processor and Hardware

The OnePlus 16 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor (SM8975), which is tipped to feature CPU clock speeds of up to 5GHz. The flagship chipset is expected to deliver notable gains in performance, AI capabilities, and energy efficiency over its predecessor.

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Design and Display

The smartphone is expected to feature a premium design with ultra-thin bezels and a 6.78-inch flat BOE display. Leaks suggest that the display will support a 165Hz refresh rate, offering smoother scrolling, animations, and gaming.

The OnePlus 16 is also expected to adopt a circular rear camera module, replacing the square camera island seen on the OnePlus 15. Leaked renders indicate that the phone may feature a dual-camera setup, marking a design change from the triple-camera systems used on previous flagship models.

Camera and Battery

For photography, the OnePlus 16 is tipped to feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, alongside additional flagship-grade camera sensors. While OnePlus has not officially confirmed the camera specifications, the device is expected to focus on improved zoom and imaging capabilities.

The smartphone is also rumoured to pack a 9,000mAh battery, making it one of the largest batteries in a flagship smartphone. This would be a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 15's 7,300mAh battery.

Launch Timeline

OnePlus China General Manager Liu Baoyou has confirmed that the OnePlus 16 will launch in China during the second half of 2026. Although an exact date has not been announced, as per Gadgets 360.

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