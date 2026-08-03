OnePlus 16 Release Date: Expected Price, Features, Battery And Other Details - Here's What Leaks Suggest

OnePlus has officially teased the upcoming OnePlus 16, confirming that its next flagship smartphone will focus heavily on gaming performance and flagship-level hardware. The company has revealed several performance-oriented technologies ahead of its launch, while leaks have also hinted at major upgrades in the chipset, battery, display, and camera.
Performance and Gaming Features
OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 16 will introduce three gaming-focused technologies aimed at delivering smoother gameplay and enhanced efficiency.
The smartphone will feature the Wind Chaser Gaming Core, High Refresh Rate technology, and the E-Sports Triple-Chip System, which are designed to improve gaming optimisation, reduce latency, enhance frame stability, and boost power efficiency.
OnePlus 16 pricing— OPlus Club (@OnePlusClub) August 2, 2026
• 8GB+256GB: ¥4,999 (₹70,600/$740)
• 12GB+256GB: ¥5,499 (₹77,700/$815
• 12GB+512GB: ¥5,999 (₹84,700/$888)
• 16GB+1TB (limited edition): ¥7,499 (₹1,06,00/$1,100)
There won't be a 24GB variant pic.twitter.com/sINW13YSrF
Processor and Hardware
The OnePlus 16 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor (SM8975), which is tipped to feature CPU clock speeds of up to 5GHz. The flagship chipset is expected to deliver notable gains in performance, AI capabilities, and energy efficiency over its predecessor.
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Design and Display
The smartphone is expected to feature a premium design with ultra-thin bezels and a 6.78-inch flat BOE display. Leaks suggest that the display will support a 165Hz refresh rate, offering smoother scrolling, animations, and gaming.
The OnePlus 16 is also expected to adopt a circular rear camera module, replacing the square camera island seen on the OnePlus 15. Leaked renders indicate that the phone may feature a dual-camera setup, marking a design change from the triple-camera systems used on previous flagship models.
OnePlus 16 5G Prices revealed— Ravi Kiran - Tech Influencer (@Ravikrn36) August 2, 2026
• 8GB+256GB: ¥4,999(₹70,600/$740)
• 12GB+256GB: ¥5,499 (₹77,700/$815
• 12GB+512GB: ¥5,999 (₹84,700/$888)
• 16GB+1TB (limited edition): ¥7,499 (₹1,06,00/$1,100)
There won't be a 24GB variant
. BOE X5 1.5K OLED display
• 240Hz Ultra High… pic.twitter.com/pS4OpsRHii
Camera and Battery
For photography, the OnePlus 16 is tipped to feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, alongside additional flagship-grade camera sensors. While OnePlus has not officially confirmed the camera specifications, the device is expected to focus on improved zoom and imaging capabilities.
The smartphone is also rumoured to pack a 9,000mAh battery, making it one of the largest batteries in a flagship smartphone. This would be a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 15's 7,300mAh battery.
OnePlus 16 leaks are heating up!— Prathap G (@prathapgtech) July 31, 2026
Expected specs:
• 1.5K LTPO display with 165Hz refresh rate
• Circular camera module
• Upgraded Fengchi Game Core
• Custom touch chip
• OnePlus eSports three-core architecture
• Upgraded speakers & haptics
• 3D Ultrasonic… pic.twitter.com/uFWkZAaoBv
Launch Timeline
OnePlus China General Manager Liu Baoyou has confirmed that the OnePlus 16 will launch in China during the second half of 2026. Although an exact date has not been announced, as per Gadgets 360.
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