Nvidia Probe Into CEO Affair Raises Thorny Questions for AI

Nvidia Corp.'s investigation into Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy raises a series of once-unthinkable questions, including whether the man at the center of the AI boom is at risk of losing his job.

Nvidia shares slid as much as 8.8% on Monday after Huang disclosed the romantic relationship in a memo to employees, at one point erasing almost $400 billion in market valuation. The company's board is assembling a committee of independent directors who will work with outside counsel to investigate the matter.

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With the stunning revelations, investors need to consider a range of possibilities that could affect not just Huang and Nvidia, but the entire artificial intelligence industry. Nvidia, the leading maker of AI chips, has used its financial strength to back dozens of major players, from frontier labs like OpenAI to cloud computing players like CoreWeave Inc. Huang has also been among the most forceful advocates for the benefits of AI, from Washington to Wall Street.

“It brings the stewardship of one of America's most important companies, and the architect of the US AI trajectory, under debate, as well as calling judgment into account,” Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said in a note.

Huang had previously said there was nothing inappropriate about his relationship with the woman, who worked for a Singapore-based customer.

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” Huang, 63, said in the memo. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

Last week, key House Republicans requested a briefing with Huang to discuss his dealings with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le.

The probe follows a series of reports that Nvidia's leader was targeted by former Megaspeed International executive Alice Huang, who the US government suspects was recruited by a Chinese spy agency. On Monday, the New York Times also reported that an investigation into Megaspeed was transferred from the Commerce Department to the Justice Department after a top Nvidia executive reached out.

Photo Credit: Bloomberg News

Concerns that sensitive information might leak via Nvidia's contacts with China have fueled calls for investigations and greater scrutiny of Huang and the company, ratcheting up pressure in what has already been a difficult geopolitical balancing act. While Nvidia is allowed to ship a limited range of products to China under a licensing program granted by the current Trump administration, Beijing has restricted imports of the chips — an impasse that continues to curb the chipmaker's sales in the world's second-largest economy.

Huang has long sought to sell more of Nvidia's AI processors in China, the largest market for chips. He's argued that Nvidia and its peers should be allowed to serve the region to keep their products central to the development of AI. Closing off the market will risk turning China into a more powerful, independent force in artificial intelligence, he has said.

Investors have poured money into Nvidia, which reports earnings later this month, betting it will continue to be the main beneficiary of runaway spending on AI infrastructure.

The company reached a record market capitalization of nearly $5.8 trillion in October. That has slipped below $5 trillion, however, weighed down by concern about the sustainability of AI infrastructure build-out.

Megaspeed, based in Singapore, has been accused of breaking US export restrictions and smuggling Nvidia chips to China.

Huang had told Bloomberg that his contacts with Megaspeed employees were typical of business relationships he has with many Chinese customers and executives.

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Here's Huang's full memo below:

Subject: A message to our company I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry. Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it. To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust. To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence. Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA's Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company, and I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American. My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do. Please give them privacy.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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