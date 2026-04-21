New Android Malware Hits Millions, Can Reinstall Itself Automatically: How To Remove It?

A new Android malware strain is raising fresh concerns among cybersecurity experts, mainly because it refuses to stay gone. Unlike most malicious apps that disappear once deleted, this one can quietly find its way back onto devices and catch users off guard. The threat highlights how mobile malware is becoming more advanced, using smarter techniques to stay active and harder to remove.

What makes this malware particularly tricky is how it blends in. It often looks like a normal app, something you wouldn't think twice about before installing. Many users end up downloading it through third-party APK files, phishing links or shared apps and they don't realise anything is wrong until later.

Once it's on your phone, it starts playing smart. One of its main tactics is asking for accessibility permissions which many apps request, so it doesn't raise immediate suspicion. But once granted, this access gives the malware a surprising amount of control. It can run actions in the background, twist settings and, in some cases, even reinstall itself after you have deleted it.

It doesn't stop there. Some versions also take advantage of backup and restore features. So even if you think you've removed the app, hidden traces saved in backups can bring it back during a routine sync. Others go even deeper, hiding within system processes where they're much harder to spot or remove.

Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

There are several indicators that a device may be affected. Users might see repeated prompts asking for accessibility permissions or requests to install unknown apps. Sudden battery drain, unusual pop-ups and apps appearing without being installed are also common red flags.

Other signs include increased data usage, slower device performance and suspicious activity such as unauthorised access to messages or calls. If multiple such issues appear together, it could point to a deeper problem.

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What You Can Do To Remove It

If you suspect your device is affected, start by disconnecting it from the internet. This helps stop the malware from communicating with external servers. Next, restart your phone in Safe Mode so that third-party apps cannot run.

Go through your list of installed apps carefully and remove anything unfamiliar. Check accessibility settings and revoke permissions from apps that don't genuinely need them. Also, review device administrator access and disable it for unknown apps.

It's equally important to clear any backup data linked to suspicious apps and temporarily switch off automatic restore. Running a trusted security scan can help detect hidden elements. If the issue still doesn't go away, a factory reset may be the only option.

Just make sure to back up important data first without restoring any apps or settings that could reintroduce the malware.

To stay safe going forward, experts recommend downloading apps only from trusted platforms like the Google Play. Avoid installing APK files from unknown sources, keep an eye on app permissions and regularly update your device with the latest security patches.

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