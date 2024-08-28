Lenovo Delivers Nvidia NIM Agent Blueprints To Speed Gen AI Adoption For Enterprises

Lenovo has announced that as part of its partnership with Nvidia Corp., it is one of the first companies to deliver Nvidia NIM Agent Blueprints to global enterprises, helping them accelerate their artificial intelligence objectives.

Nvidia NIM Agent Blueprints is a catalogue of pretrained reference AI workflows that help enterprises build and deploy customised generative AI applications for specific use cases.

The first NIM Agent Blueprints include a digital human workflow for customer service, a generative virtual screening workflow for accelerated drug discovery, and a multimodal PDF data extraction workflow for enterprise retrieval-augmented generation that lets generative AI applications talk to business data for more accurate responses.

Lenovo’s infrastructure, solutions and services will enable businesses to deploy NIM Agent Blueprints and integrate with existing systems. Enterprises can also leverage the Lenovo AI Fast Start service to customise the NIM Agent Blueprints to implement functional and industry use cases that meet the unique needs of their businesses and speed outcomes from AI.

“Generative AI is a full-stack challenge that requires accelerated infrastructure, specialised software and services, and powerful AI-ready devices that can maximise the capabilities of Hybrid AI,” said Yuanqing Yang, chairman and CEO of Lenovo. “Nvidia NIM Agent Blueprints, combined with Lenovo’s comprehensive, end-to-end portfolio, give enterprises a head start for building generative AI applications that they can run everywhere on Lenovo Hybrid AI.”

The announcement comes on the heels of recent AI services that Lenovo has launched and investments the company has made, including the Lenovo AI Fast Start services announced a few months earlier. Lenovo is also growing its AI ecosystem, which aims to deliver a one-stop enablement for large-scale AI deployment, supported by the company’s $1 billion AI investment.