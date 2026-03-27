iQOO Z11 Launched With Mammoth 9,020mAh Battery — A Look At Full Specs, Features, Price

The iQOO Z11 has been officially unveiled in China. One of the main highlights of the iQOO Z11 is its humongous 9,020mAh battery that keeps the device powered on through the day despite heavy usage. It comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset and a large 6.83-inch Amoled display that supports a smooth 165Hz refresh rate. The iQOO Z11 features a dual rear camera system headlined by a 50MP sensor. While the iQOO Z11 is available in China, India launch plans are yet to be announced by the company.

iQOO Z11 Specs And Features

Powering the iQOO Z11 is a huge 9,020mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging as well as OTG reverse charging. The device is designed for extended gaming and heavy usage, without frequent charging needs.

The display is gaming-friendly as well. The iQOO Z11 features a 6.83-inch Amoled screen with 2800 x 1260 resolution, which can go up to a 165Hz refresh rate. It also offers a 300Hz touch sampling rate while gaming, a wide P3 colour gamut, and HDR support. The phone is rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, the iQOO Z11 is driven by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor, which comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. To manage heat effectively during heavy usage, the phone incorporates a 7K Ice Dome VC Liquid Cooling system. The device runs on OriginOS 6, built on top of Android 16.

On the photography front, the iQOO Z11's dual rear camera array includes a 50MP primary sensor that supports optical image stabilisation and up to 4K video recording. There is a 2MP depth sensor as well. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The phone also offers several AI features for imaging and productivity.

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