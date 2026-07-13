Google's Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Leak Reveals New Colour - Check Expected Price, Features And Other Details

Google's next foldable smartphone, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, is already making headlines ahead of its official launch. A fresh leak, shared by Mystic Leaks on Telegram, has revealed new images of the upcoming device, giving fans an early look at its new Pine colour.

The latest leak comes after earlier reports revealed many of the phone's expected features and specifications. While Google has not officially confirmed these details, the growing number of leaks has given consumers a good idea of what to expect from its next premium foldable smartphone.

The newly leaked image shows the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold with a light gold metal frame and a new Pine green rear panel. It also offers a closer look at the redesigned rear camera module, where the LED flash is now positioned inside the camera cutout. Earlier leaks had revealed the foldable smartphone in a black colour option as well.

The upcoming model is expected to feature a satin-finish frame, while the other Pixel 11 Pro models may come with a glossy frame.

Features

According to the previously leaked features, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold can be available in 12GB or 16GB of RAM. It is expected to feature a 7.9-inch inner OLED display with a resolution of 2076×2160, a 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR brightness of up to 2050 nits and peak brightness of up to 3500 nits.

The outer OLED display is expected to have a 1080×2342 resolution, a 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR brightness of up to 2450 nits and a peak brightness of up to 3600 nits. The foldable phone might come with a 4658mAh battery and a new main camera lens, which can deliver improved photo quality.

Price

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold was launched at a starting price of $1799 last year. According to reports, the upcoming Pixel 11 Pro Fold can be priced between $1899 and $1999.

Other Details

The Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are not expected to include a thermometer sensor. Instead, all three models may feature a small RGB LED light array inside the camera bar, which is said to be similar to Nothing's Glyph lighting, but in a smaller form. The leak also suggests that Project Toscana, Google's expected IR Face Unlock feature, may also arrive with the Pixel 11 series.

Google will be launching the complete Pixel 11 lineup at its Made by Google event on August 12. The company will introduce the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold during the event.

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