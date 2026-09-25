Google Health App Adds Passive Blood Pressure, Metabolic Tracking For Pixel Watch Users

Google has started rolling out three new health-tracking features to Pixel Watch owners: blood pressure trends, insulin resistance trends, and sleep breathing quality metrics, having previewed the additions at last month's Pixel Watch 5 launch. All three fall under Health Guardian, Google's umbrella branding for the watch's proactive health and safety tools, which also includes Breathing Emergency Detection, currently available on the Pixel Watch 4 and 5 in Europe.

How Blood Pressure Trends Work

Rather than taking a one-time reading, the feature quietly collects pulse and motion data throughout the day over the course of a month, building toward what Google describes as the ability to spot "persistent higher cardiovascular trends early." No cuff or manual calibration is involved, and the model behind it was reportedly trained on billions of minutes of raw heart rate and movement data. For it to generate anything useful, though, the watch needs "at least 5 consecutive days in a week" of tracked data.

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Insulin Resistance Gets A Similar Treatment

The insulin resistance feature takes a similar approach, drawing on several weeks' worth of physiological readings to catch shifts in a person's metabolic health, sidestepping the need for a blood draw entirely. Because insulin resistance is tied to how the body processes energy from food, Google requires a minimum of seven days of tracked data within a month before it produces a result.

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This one runs on what Google calls its biggest sensor foundational model to date, built using more than a trillion minutes of data contributed by five million people who chose to opt in.

Both trend reports, blood pressure and insulin resistance, show up in the Google Health app on the first of each month.

Sleep Breathing Quality Rounds Out The Update

The third addition tracks how a person's breathing shifts over the course of the night. Each morning brings a quick summary showing how much of that sleep was spent breathing normally, while a separate monthly report pulls together the bigger-picture trends.

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Availability

All three features can be set up starting this week through the Google Health app on Pixel Watch 3, 4 and 5, at no extra cost, with the first full trend reports expected in early October. Subscribers to Google Health Premium will also see the same three features extended to the Fitbit Air later this year.

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