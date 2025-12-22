Croma December Sale: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Available For Rs 69,999—Check Offer Details

Croma customers can avail of the offer at Croma stores across the country. Notably, the price and offers might vary on the brand's official website.

Under the Cromtastic December Sale, several premium smartphones have been made available at discounted prices. One of the major deals is available on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for customers willing to upgrade to the latest device.

Samsung's flagship device can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 69,999 during Croma’s December sale. This offer is available with exchange benefits. As part of the latest deal, customers can buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at almost half its original price.

At present, Croma customers can get exchange benefits of up to Rs 45,000. Besides this, the retail chain is offering an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000. Together, this deal brings down the total amount payable by up to Rs 60,000, depending on the device you wish to exchange and its condition.