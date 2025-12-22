Croma December Sale: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Available For Rs 69,999—Check Offer Details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,29,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant earlier this year.
Samsung's premium flagship device, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, is being offered at an attractive price of Rs 69,999 as part of the ongoing Cromtastic December Sale by retail electronics chain Croma.
The sale, which kicked off on Dec. 15, will go on till Jan. 4, 2026. The retail price for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G stands at Rs 1,29,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.
ALSO READ
Samsung Unveils Exynos 2600; Galaxy S26 Series Set To Be Powered By World’s First 2nm Chipset
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Drop
Croma customers can avail of the offer at Croma stores across the country. Notably, the price and offers might vary on the brand's official website.
Under the Cromtastic December Sale, several premium smartphones have been made available at discounted prices. One of the major deals is available on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for customers willing to upgrade to the latest device.
Samsung's flagship device can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 69,999 during Croma’s December sale. This offer is available with exchange benefits. As part of the latest deal, customers can buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at almost half its original price.
At present, Croma customers can get exchange benefits of up to Rs 45,000. Besides this, the retail chain is offering an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000. Together, this deal brings down the total amount payable by up to Rs 60,000, depending on the device you wish to exchange and its condition.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Key features
Launched on January 22, 2025, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2, the screen comes with an anti-reflection coating for better visibility outdoors.
Overall, the device weighs 218 grams and is slimmer at 8.2mm compared to earlier smartphones. Also, the South Korean electronics giant has made significant changes to the design compared to earlier models. The latest smartphone comes with a rounded profile rather than the sharper, box-like edges.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which has been specially customised for Samsung devices by Qualcomm. The device is offered in multiple variants, including 12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB storage.
One of the major highlights of Galaxy S25 Ultra is the camera setup. On the back, customers get the 200MP primary camera along with an upgraded 50MP sensor for an ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto lens that offers up to 5x optical zoom.
Also available is a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. On the front side, it comes with a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports up to 45W wired fast charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.