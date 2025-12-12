Galaxy S26 Vs S26 Ultra: Why Buying Samsung’s Base Flagship Could Be A Smart Move

Business NewsTechnologyGalaxy S26 Vs S26 Ultra: Why Buying Samsung’s Base Flagship Could Be A Smart Move
According to reports, Samsung’s Galaxy S26 might offer more value compared to the S26 Ultra.

12 Dec 2025, 11:48 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Samsung is expected to bring back its own Exynos processors with its upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup. (Source: Samsung/File)</p></div>
Samsung is expected to bring back its own Exynos processors with its upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup. (Source: Samsung/File)
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 line-up is generating considerable buzz ahead of its expected launch next year. While tech enthusiasts are excited about the Galaxy S26 Ultra model, early indications suggest the standard Galaxy S26 may offer better value for many consumers. According to a PhoneArena report, the base model could emerge as the more practical choice for buyers who want flagship features without stretching their budgets.

Larger Battery

The Galaxy S26 is expected to receive a significant battery upgrade, increasing to around 4,300 mAh, up from the 4,000 mAh unit in its predecessor. Though Samsung’s Ultra series has been equipped with similar batteries, there have been some improvements on the standard models. According to PhoneArena, this will enable users to enjoy prolonged usage without making the device larger.

Display Improvements

Improvements in display appear to be another selling point. The Galaxy S26 will likely offer a slightly larger screen display of 6.3 inches compared to 6.2 inches earlier. It may also feature a new OLED display with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits—a substantial increase from 2,600 nits offered by its predecessor. Though the final brightness level remains unclear, a visual upgrade appears to be on the table.

Return Of Exynos

Samsung is expected to bring back its own Exynos processors with its upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup. The latest Samsung Exynos 2600, which uses a 2 nm process, promises a substantial boost in performance. Early estimates suggest that the chip could outperform the current Snapdragon equivalents in several key metrics. In some regions, even the S26 Ultra is anticipated to be available with the same processor, effectively placing the base model on equal footing in raw processing capability.

Camera Prospects

While earlier leaks suggested a camera upgrade for the standard S26, recent reports indicate Samsung may retain the Galaxy S25’s imaging hardware in order to keep pricing stable. Rising component costs across the smartphone industry have made it difficult to keep prices in check. Even so, should Samsung manage to introduce any improvement, it would further strengthen the case for the base model over the S26 Ultra, particularly for users who do not require the Ultra’s most advanced photography tools.

Thinner Frame Without Major Trade-Offs

The Galaxy S26 is believed to reduce thickness to around 6.9 mm, making it even thinner than the already-slim Galaxy S25. Though the device may gain a few grams in weight, the difference is expected to be negligible compared to its predecessor.

