'Congrats': Musk Reacts As New Apple CEO John Ternus Joins 'X' On Day Of Taking Charge

Billionaire Elon Musk congratulated Apple's new CEO (Chief Executive Officer) John Ternus on Tuesday, via a reply to the latter's first post on his social media platform 'X' while occupying the position.

The Tesla CEO replied with "Congrats!" to Ternus' post which simply said, "hello".

Musk also made a post replying to Ternus' comment, saying, "New Apple CEO posting on 𝕏".

Ternus took over from the CEO role from Tim Cook on Sept. 1, 2026, ending his 15-year tenure heading the company.

Ternus, 51, has spent 25 years at Apple and most recently led its hardware engineering division, overseeing products including the iPhone. The tech giant faces growing pressure to catch up with rivals in artificial intelligence.

He joined Apple's design team in 2001 and worked his way up to senior vice president of hardware engineering, reporting to Cook. He then became the vice-president in 2013 and senior vice-president of hardware engineering in 2021. His teams went on to oversee hardware across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Vision Pro.

ALSO READ: Who Is John Ternus? Meet Apple's New CEO Taking Over From Tim Cook

Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co., told AFP that Cook had left the company well positioned.

"Tim Cook left the house in phenomenal order," he said. "But now it's about Ternus defining the AI chapter." Ives expects Ternus to focus on hardware innovation while keeping Cook's supply chain framework intact, saying there was "no reason to fix what's already working."

Some analysts had expected software chief Craig Federighi to get the job instead, given Apple's AI gap.

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