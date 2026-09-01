Who Is John Ternus? Meet Apple’s New CEO Taking Over From Tim Cook

John Ternus took over as Apple's chief executive on Tuesday, succeeding Tim Cook and ending his 15-year tenure at the top of the company.

Ternus, 51, has spent 25 years at Apple and most recently led its hardware engineering division, overseeing products including the iPhone. He now takes charge of a company that remains a smartphone giant but faces growing pressure to catch up with rivals in artificial intelligence.

Career Path

John Patrick Ternus studied mechanical engineering at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1997, and began his career at Virtual Research Systems, where he worked on early virtual-reality hardware.

John joined Apple's design team in 2001 and worked his way up to senior vice president of hardware engineering, reporting to Cook. He then became the vice-president in 2013 and senior vice-president of hardware engineering in 2021. His teams went on to oversee hardware across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Vision Pro.

In a 2024 speech at Penn, Ternus recalled feeling intimidated when he first joined Apple and unsure if he belonged. He told students that one of the lessons he learned early on was to ask for help rather than pretend to have all the answers.

Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co., told AFP that Cook had left the company well positioned.

"Tim Cook left the house in phenomenal order," he said. "But now it's about Ternus defining the AI chapter." Ives expects Ternus to focus on hardware innovation while keeping Cook's supply chain framework intact, saying there was "no reason to fix what's already working."

Some analysts had expected software chief Craig Federighi to get the job instead, given Apple's AI gap.

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Carolina Milanesi of Creative Strategies disagreed with that reasoning. "Consumers are still buying hardware first, and it's going to be like that for a long time," she told the agency. "You're not going to discover the value of AI if you're not interested in the hardware."

Geopolitics: The Untested Ground

One area seen as new territory for Ternus is geopolitics, a space Cook managed carefully by balancing ties with Beijing and pressure from Donald Trump's White House over Apple's China-based supply chain.

Cook had gradually diversified manufacturing to India and Vietnam, while also engaging Trump directly through US investment pledges to ease tariff threats, AFP reported.

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"He knows Apple Park like the back of his pocket in terms of hardware," Ives said."But on the global stage — that's probably one of the biggest areas where he's going to have to learn on the job."

Cook Stays On As Chairman

Cook remains at the company, becoming executive chairman of Apple's board the same day, with a mandate to engage policymakers globally.

Ternus faces an early test at Apple's September 9 iPhone launch, where the company is expected to unveil its first foldable handset, just over a week into his tenure.

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