Bitcoin Jumps To Over $84,800 After ETF Flows Turn Positive

"Financial markets have rediscovered a risk-on frame of mind after being consumed with worry about government bond yields, debt piles and the prospect of a return to tighter policy at the world's most powerful central bank," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at investing and trading platform IG. Bitcoin's gains build upon a recovery that began late last week, when crypto absorbed the failure of the landmark Clarity Act to establish a clearer understanding of industry regulation as well the Federal Reserve's first interest-rate increase in more than three years. A green light on Thursday from the Securities and Exchange Commission for digital versions of securities to start trading in the US helped to brighten the mood. "The crypto market capitalization has risen to $2.8T, its highest level since the end of January this year," said Alex Kuptsikevich, the FxPro chief market analyst. "Although Friday's rally was followed by increased selling pressure, buyers have once again been dominating the cryptocurrency market since Sunday." Shares of crypto-related companies also rallied. Coinbase Global Inc. rose 3.5%, Circle Internet Group Inc. climbed 3% and Strategy Inc. increased 9.5%. ALSO READ: Bitcoin Hit By Double Whammy' Of Bill Rejection, Rate Hike Bitcoin open interest on the options trading platform Deribit was heavily dominated by calls, signaling bullish sentiment. The platform showed more than 272,000 contracts for the right to buy the token compared with over 154,000 for puts, or the right to sell. "Bitcoin options market is positioned to capture the upside," said Pratik Kala, a portfolio manager at digital-asset hedge fund Apollo Crypto. "People are repositioning from downside protection to wanting to capture the upside." But traders are not convinced the momentum can last given the difficult macroeconomic headwinds, with crude oil still above $100 a barrel and US Treasury yields elevated. Bitcoin is still off its 2026 high of over $97,000 in mid-January, and even further from its October record. Retail enthusiasm has also proven hard to rekindle as artificial intelligence stocks and other AI-linked trades compete for the same pool of speculative capital. "For this week, there aren't any big catalysts to watch out for per se, but any hawkish or dovish remarks by Fed officials could impact the market," said Jeff Mei, chief operating officer of BTSE.