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Below 50%: ChatGPT Is Bleeding AI Market Share To Gemini And Claude

ChatGPT's share of the AI assistant market dropped to 46.4%, while Gemini and Claude expanded their user base, according to Sensor Tower.

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Below 50%: ChatGPT Is Bleeding AI Market Share To Gemini And Claude
ChatGPT's dominance is fading as Gemini and Claude gain traction, signalling a shift toward multi-platform AI usage among consumers.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/AI generated image

After enjoying near-total dominance in the AI assistant market for nearly four years, OpenAI's ChatGPT has seen its market share fall below the 50% mark for the first time as rivals such as Google Gemini and Anthropic's Claude continue to gain traction, according to Sensor Tower's State of AI Report 2026.

The ChatGPT, launched by OpenAI in late 2022, rapidly became the dominant name in the generative AI space, attracting users worldwide. While it continues to be the most popular AI assistant with more than 1.1 billion monthly active users, its share of the AI assistant market fell to 46.4% by the end of May, the report noted.

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On the other hand, Google's Gemini strengthened its position with a 27.7% market share and around 662 million monthly users, while Anthropic's Claude accounted for 10.3% of the market with nearly 245 million users. 

Other AI assistants, including Grok, Perplexity, DeepSeek and Meta AI, each remained below the 5% mark.

The report suggests that users are increasingly adopting multiple AI tools instead of relying on a single assistant, choosing platforms based on specific use cases, features and capabilities.

Despite rising competition, the AI app ecosystem continues to expand rapidly. 

Sensor Tower estimates AI applications could generate nearly 2.3 billion downloads and more than $4.2 billion in consumer spending during the first half of 2026. 

ALSO READ | OpenAI Probed By Coalition of State Attorneys General

However, growth rates are beginning to moderate compared with the sharp surge seen over the past two years.

OpenAI is also exploring new revenue opportunities, including the gradual introduction of advertising on ChatGPT and a stronger focus on enterprise offerings.

The company is reportedly developing a broader “super app” strategy that could expand ChatGPT's functionality beyond its current chatbot experience.

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