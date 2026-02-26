'Dara AI': Uber Employees Consult With AI Iteration Of CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Before Meeting Him

Select Uber employees are now talking to an artificial-intelligence approximation of their chief executive officer, Dara Khosrowshahi, before actually meeting him as a way to fine tune their presentations, the CEO revealed at an episode of 'The Diary of a CEO' podcast hosted by Steven Bartlett.

Certain teams had taken the liberty of creating this AI adaptation of their boss in order for it to screen their presentations and offer feedback that Dara himself may have shared in order to hash out any elements of their presentation that might need to be reworked before bringing it forward to their employer.

Khosrowshahi caught wind of this when one one of his employees informed him of this development.

"One of my team members told me that some teams have built a 'Dara AI,' They basically make the presentation to the Dara AI as a prep for making a presentation to me," he said.

"They have Dara AI to tune their prep," he added.

Evolving AI technology has been cited by various studies of being capable of replacing a variety of job roles in the present as well as the near future, with entry level white-collar jobs often being cited as the first ones to go. This view has also been extended to evaluate whether AI can be used to replace humans higher up on the corporate ladder.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai had also theorised that AI could replace the role that he inhabits. "I think what a CEO does is maybe one of the easier things maybe for an AI to do one day," he told BBC.

Podcast host Steve Bartlett queried Khosrowshahi about this possibility, jokingly asking him if the employees showed Dara AI to the board.

Khosrowshahi said that he didn't believe it could replace him as being a CEO requires making judgement calls on the go as new information surfaces which he did not believe AI could do as of yet. "When the models can learn in real-time, that is the point at which I'm going to think that, yeah, we are all replaceable," he said.

