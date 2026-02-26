T20 World Cup Super 8 Points Table: South Africa Beat West Indies With Ease, Secure Semi-Final Spot

South Africa continued their brilliant run of form in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as they crushed the West Indies by 9 wickets in a Group 1 Super Eight clash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

West Indies batted first and scored 176/8 on the back of 49 in 31 balls by Jason Holder and an unbeaten half-century by Romario Shepherd. The Proteas were clinical in the run-chase as they romped home in just 16.1 overs. The chase was powered by captain Aiden Markram's thrilling innings of 82 not out in 46 balls, and vital 40s by Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickleton.

Here is how the Super Eight Group 1 points table looks like:

Super Eights - Group 1 Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate South Africa 2 2 0 0 4 2.890 West Indies 2 1 1 0 2 1.791 India 1 0 1 0 0 -3.800 Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 0 -5.350

Meanwhile, England have already confirmed their place in the semi-finals from Group 2.

With South Africa having officially qualified for the semifinals from Group 1, the race for the remaining knockout spot from the group has essentially narrowed down to a straight forward shootout between India and the West Indies. This is assuming India secure victory over Zimbabwe, failing which it would very well turn into a complicated three-horse race, which doesn't favour the Men in Blue.

