Sunetra Pawar Elected As National President of NCP Nearly A Month After Ajit Pawar's Death

Nearly a month after Ajit Pawar's death, Sunetra Pawar was on Thursday elected as the national president of NCP.



The announcement was made by senior NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel.



"We have to elect a new National President in place of Ajit Dada Pawar; therefore, this national executive meeting has been convened today... I propose that Mrs. Sunetra Ajit Dada Pawar be elected as the National President of our Nationalist Congress Party," said Patel.



Following his, Sunetra Pawar was elected unanimously.



Earlier this month, three days after Ajit Pawar's death, Pawar became the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and was allotted excise, sports, minority development and Aukaf departments.



Ajit Pawar, the then deputy chief minister in the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Mahayuti government, died in an air crash in Baramati on January 28.



Sunetra Pawar, 62, has resigned her Rajya Sabha membership. She is not a member of either house of the state legislature at present, and may contest the byelection to the Baramati assembly constituency.

