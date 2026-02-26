Shilpa Shetty Gets Candid On Bastian Shutdown And Public Scrutiny, Says "My Name Has Become Clickbait"

Actor-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra has finally addressed the wave of speculation surrounding her personal and professional life, including rumours about the closure of her popular upscale restaurant Bastian. Speaking in a candid interaction with Curly Tales, the actor said that while constant scrutiny has been difficult on a human level, she has learned to deal with it with resilience and perspective.

For the past several months, Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra have remained in the spotlight over various controversies and unverified reports. Among them were claims that Bastian — a brand she has been closely associated with — was shutting down. Clarifying the situation, Shilpa said she usually follows a “never complain, never explain” approach and prefers not to react to speculation.

However, this time she chose to speak because the rumours affected a business built with “love, passion and effort,” and she felt responsible towards the brand and the people connected with it.

Opening up about life in the public eye, Shilpa admitted that negative coverage does hurt but added that she and her team have always stood by their values and integrity.

She pointed out that the entertainment industry is highly competitive and that public figures often become easy targets for sensational headlines. “My name has become like clickbait,” she said, explaining how stories are often amplified simply because they are linked to her.

Despite the negativity, the actor said she looks at the situation with a positive mindset. According to her, the attention — even when it comes in a critical form — has led to a level of visibility that cannot be bought. She described it as “organic PR,” adding that such widespread conversation around a brand is otherwise impossible to create.

Shilpa also spoke about the emotional side of being constantly watched and judged, referring to the pressures of staying in the public eye and the cultural belief in “nazar,” or negative energy. Yet, she maintained that she remains focused on her work and personal growth rather than reacting to every headline.

With her response, the actor has attempted to put an end to the speculation around Bastian while also addressing the larger issue of celebrity image and media narratives. Her message was clear — rumours may come and go, but she continues to stand by her reputation, her businesses and the principles she believes in.

