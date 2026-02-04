AI Will Create Both Upstream, Downstream Jobs In India: Nvidia's Jensen Huang

Nvidia has giant investments in India

I prefer that India not only welcomes data centre companies in India, but also build data centres by Indian companies. with respect to data centres, the actual buyilding of data centres in 5,000 people or 10,000 people - electricians, plumb ers, contucion workers, but workfirce labor that contributes to building that data centre is really quite gigantic

the supply chain of all things, the design, the concrete, the architecture, management, and after you're done, the operations of it, the startup companies tnhat you can builkd on top of that, so think about the upstream as well as the downstream labor, so think about the workforce and jobs that are created as a result of one single data centre that gets created

the reason for that, the electrical plant may not have created that many people to create/ build, but the upstream and downstream implications of having an enabling infra is incredible. look at the internet - the amt of jobs created upstream and downstream in incredible, so AI will do exactly the same thing.

